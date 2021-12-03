Former Long Estate home cleared for demolition after fire

The owners were seeking to have the home designated as a historic landmark before the March fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hopes to have a historic home designated as an official landmark in Austin were crushed due to a recent fire.

Last month, the Austin Historic Landmark Commission voted to approve the demolition of 2308 Woodlawn Blvd., which was once owned by philanthropists Joe and Theresa Long, the namesakes of Austin's Long Center for the Performing Arts.

The current owners have been working with the historic preservation company HHM & Associates to research the property. Plans are currently underway to archive pieces of their findings to the Austin History Center.

The home was built in 1940 for Frank and Olivia Woolsey. Frank Woolsey was one of the founders of the Austin Mutual Life Insurance Company, and both held multiple civic engagements across the community

The Longs purchased the home in 1992. It was then sold to its current owners in 2019 with a listing price of about $8.5 million, according to Zillow.

The commission said the property would have qualified for a historical designation prior to the fire, which occurred in March of this year.

