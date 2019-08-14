LEANDER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached is related to a similar story posted on July 19.

Former Leander City Manager Kent Cagle has filed a lawsuit against the City of Leander claiming he was wrongfully terminated after he reported another City official – a violation of the Texas Whistleblower Act.

According to documents obtained by KVUE on Wednesday, Cagle also claims the city breached its contract by failing to pay him the severance the contract required.

Cagle is also requesting a trial by jury and monetary relief of more than $1 million.

The suit does not elaborate on the incident over which Cagle reported the official, who remains unnamed at this time.

According to a report from our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Mayor Troy Hill said one of the main reasons Cagle was terminated was due to a lack of economic development in the city.

RELATED:

Leander wants to renegotiate deal with CapMetro

Leander Public Library will be closed Saturday for 'Drag Queen Story Hour'

The report states that Leander's economic development director, Mark Willis, submitted a resignation letter effective June 14. Cagle had been city manager since 2011, while Willis had been at his post since 2015.

According to the Statesman, the council voted 6-1 on May 20 to terminate Cagle.

KVUE has reached out to the City of Leander for a statement. This story will be updated once received.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

The conspiracy theories surrounding Frost Bank Tower in Austin

His wife died in the El Paso shooting. Now he's invited the public to her funeral

Hundreds waited for hours in heat outside McKinney driver's license office Tuesday