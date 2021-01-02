Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten to become the new head football coach at Liberty Christian

Witten's children go to the school, making for a natural fit for a man destined to be a coach.

ARGYLE, Texas — It's not the Dallas Cowboys nor the Tennessee Volunteers that will first employ Jason Witten in his coaching career. No, that honor will go to Liberty Christian School in Argyle.

Liberty Christian made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning that Witten, a "long-time Liberty parent," will become the next head coach of the Warriors.

Witten and his wife Michelle have four children, C.J., Cooper, Landry, and Hadley Grace. C.J. is in eighth grade, so this opportunity would allow Witten to coach his oldest son through all four years of high school.

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It's a great day to be a Warrior!

Witten spent sixteen seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, amassing team records in several statistics, and composing a legendary career.

After one season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Witten is electing to retire. He'll sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys in March, to officially retire as a Cowboy, a league source has confirmed.

Liberty Christian was 2-7 in 2020, including 1-4 in district play.

The Warriors are a part of TAPPS, competing in Division I against the strongest private school programs in Texas. They went 3-8 in 2019, but in 2018, they were an 8-5 team and advanced to the state semifinals.

Witten's future as a coach has been discussed for the last several years, as the tight end was linked to possibilities within the Cowboys organization and with his alma mater, Tennessee.