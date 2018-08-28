AUSTIN — Sitting Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing off against six other candidates in the November Austin mayoral race.

Travis Duncan, Laura Morrison, Alan Pease, Gus Pena, Todd Phelps and Alexander Strenger are hoping to replace Adler come Nov. 6.

Here's what we know about the sitting mayor and his opponents.

Mayor Adler

Austin's 52nd mayor, Adler began his term Jan. 6, 2015. His term is set to end Jan. 6, 2019, but he hopes to continue to serve the capital of the Lone Star State as mayor.

"Austin is magical place with a special spirit and soul. We value diversity, creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, our natural environment, and a laid back attitude. In Austin, everyone is good enough and no one is too good," he said on the city's website.

He said his goal is to move Austin forward in a way that is "inclusive, innovative and intentionally improvisational." He focuses on Austin's growing affordability crisis and worsening traffic, Mayor Adler's campaign said.

"Social innovation, social entrepreneurship, equity and access are becoming an ever greater part of our lives as we seek to manage the incredible growth that follows from being such a wonderful place to live," Adler said in the statement.

At the height of President Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance" immigration policy, Mayor Adler, along other mayors across the country, discussed immigration reform at the Texas border. Before he visited an El Paso area migrant shelter, spoke with KVUE, saying he was "concerned" and that "it is horrible to have children in cages." A report from Fox News accused Adler of illegally crossing the border during that trip.

RELATED:

Austin mayor accused of crossing Mexico-U.S. border illegally, report says

'I'm concerned': Austin's mayor speaks to KVUE ahead of visit to migrant shelter in Tornillo

On a less serious note, Adler has made headlines by responding to an email bashing Austin and women over an all-female "Wonder Woman" screening, granting local "Supernatural" stars an official Austin holiday,

Adler responds to email bashing Austin, women over all-female 'Wonder Woman' screening

Captain America applauds Adler's response to sexist email

After viral letter, Austin mayor watches 'Wonder Woman' with one of his own superheroes

Travis Duncan

Under the hashtag, #WeAreTheMayor, Duncan has put his name in the hat to run for Austin's mayor.

"... unfortunately our current leadership is operating under this old paradigm, this old way of thinking," a platform video posted on YouTube said. "But I am here to serve you, I am here to serve a new consciousness, a wave of new ideas that is resonating with the youth and the future, something that will liberate us from the current broken system ..."

Learn more about Duncan here.

Laura Morrison

A former Austin City Council member from 2008 to 2014, Morrision hopes to join the council once again.

Before entering public service, Morrison said she spent 10 years as an engineer and program manager for a global aerospace company. She also served as president of the Austin Neighborhoods Council, where she said she double its size to 80 neighborhood associations across the city.

She said that during her tenure as council member, she "identified resources for low-income housing, increased tax exemptions for seniors and the disabled, promoted local businesses in city contracts, and was a fierce champion for the environment, neighborhood stability and social services," her campaign website said.

Alan Pease

Pease has not responded to KVUE's request for biographical information and does not appear to have a campaign website or social media presence.

Gus Pena

Pena, 65, is a regular speaker at Austin City Council meetings, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. He has not responded to KVUE's request for biographical information and does not appear to have a campaign website or social media presence.

Todd Phelps

The Statesman said Phelps is a 47-year-old farmer and musician who won 10 percent of votes of the mayor's seat in 2014.

Alex Strenger

Strenger's platform for mayor includes building a dome around Austin -- similar to the wall President Trump has suggested.

"Please donate to my campaign and help me kick out the Californians so that we can make Austin an affordable place together," his campaign website said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV