AUSTIN — A former Bowie High School health teacher and coach who was set for trial this week instead pleaded guilty in connection to an inappropriate relationship she had with a student in 2013.

Tiffany Howard, 44, entered a guilty plea Monday in Travis County district court to the reduced charge of indecency with a child by exposure, a third-degree felony that will require her to enter the state’s sex offender registry for a total of 20 years. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Howard agreed to 10 years of deferred adjudication, a form of probation in which the court agreed to not enter a conviction if Howard can stay out of trouble and abide by other conditions.

State District Judge Brad Urrutia will formally sentence Howard during a court setting on Jan. 11 in which the victim and her family members will have the opportunity to address Howard.

Howard, who in the past went by Tiffany Friesenhahn, drew the attention of Austin Independent School District officers in October 2013 after they said they had found an inappropriate letter Howard had sent to the student. Both of them told police that the relationship never escalated to inappropriate contact.

For more on this story, visit the Austin American-Statesman.

© 2018 KVUE-TV