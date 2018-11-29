AUSTIN — Former Austin police officer Bryan Richter -- whose controversial arrest of an elementary teacher sparked outrage and led to department reforms -- will never work in local law enforcement again as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The agreement will close an ongoing case against Richter stemming from his actions during the arrest of a man outside Barton Creek Square Mall in 2017, in which police said he placed his foot on the man's head -- which is in violation of department policy.

Richter was fired and prosecutors have been reviewing that case for possible charges against him.

In exchange for not pursuing the case, Richter has agreed to withdraw his appeal to the city to try to get his job back and will pay $900 in restitution to the man he arrested. He also has promised that he will not seek employment with the Austin Police Department or any other law enforcement agency in Travis County for the rest of his life.

Richter has been the subject of controversy since his June 2015 arrest of Breaion King, who he stopped for speeding. The stop quickly escalated, with Richter pulling her from her car and throwing her to the ground.

He was reprimanded, but the department brass did not learn about the incident until after a deadline to issue discipline had passed.

He was later assigned to work in an organized crime division that handles high-risk arrests. The man Richter and other officers arrested was wanted on drug-related crimes and had an outstanding warrant for felony assault.

