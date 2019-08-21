AUSTIN, Texas — Former Austin firefighter Marcus Reed has been convicted of perjury and official oppression in his sexual assault trial on Wednesday, according to our partners at The Statesman. A mistrial has been declared on a sexual assault charge, with the jury unable to reach a decision.

According to the Statesman, Reed had tears in his eyes has he left District Judge David Wahlberg’s courtroom on Wednesday.

Reed, a former Austin arson investigator, was accused of luring a woman into a car and sexually assaulting her in 2017. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As previously reported by KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski in 2017, Reed was employed as a fire lieutenant and used his status as a law enforcement officer to lure a stranded woman into his City-owned fire truck near Interstate Highway 35 and St. Elmo Road. Police said Reed drove the woman to an area where he sexually assaulted her.

The jury will discuss sentencing on the two convictions on Thursday morning. The jury deliberated for more than nine hours since Tuesday afternoon, according to The Statesman.

In an unrelated incident that happened in 2016, KVUE previously reported Reed faces two counts of indecency with a child.

