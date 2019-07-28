AUSTIN, Texas — It was a party at Givens Pool in East Austin, as the Forklift Danceworks company fought to maintain Austin's city pool. It's all a part of its project, "My Park, My Pool, My City."

"It's in my neighborhood," said Givens swims performer Nook Turner. "It's in my community. This is where we live at. This is what we love and this is what we're fighting to hold on to. So it means a lot to me to be a part of this."

They said Austin was having a hard time affording city pool maintenance because taking care of 50-year-old pools costs a lot of money.

"I grew up playing in this pool," said Turner. "This is where our blood is, on the soil and the east side, so we gotta do something to maintain that and not lose it."

The severe infrastructure crisis helped inspire the dance company to partner with the City of Austin Parks & Recreation Department's Aquatics Division.

They hope by putting on these events they can bring more people to the city pools.

Their next event is on Sunday, July 28 at Givens Pool at 8:30 p.m. You can make a reservation on the group's website.

