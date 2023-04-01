Food truck thefts continue across Austin; APD shares tips to protect your business

Austin Police say in thefts like these, a trailer is usually recovered without parts, saying it is common thieves will strip them down for money.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is among the cities with the most food trucks nationwide.

On Tuesday, the Airstream, along with other stolen vehicles, was recovered in Cedar Creek just outside of Austin by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office.

Thieves took the trailer from the owner's friend's home the day after Christmas, also stealing a tractor from the owner's friend.

Maria Arellano is the general manager of Gourdough's and said a theft like this could have been a major hit to the business.

"We had to take a step back, but now we don't because it was found so fast. So, I mean, that helped us out a lot, and now we can keep on going with our plans, our future plans to expand," said Arellano.

Austin police Officer Ariel Crumes said in thefts like these, a trailer is usually recovered without parts, saying it is common thieves will strip it down for money. It's something Arellano was worried about.

"I was like, 'They're going to start, you know, taking everything from inside, probably selling it to Facebook Marketplace and stuff like that,'" said Arellano.

The Airstream was already retrofitted with all of the markings the truck needed to be ready for business. Officer Crumes said this helps when trying to locate the truck.

"Add decals because a lot of times some trailers don't have anything on them or they do. But add something that is going to be different from everything else, that's going to stick out," said Crumes.

Arellano said 2022 was tough but customers have gotten Gourdough's through.

"Like, 'It sucks that you guys closed down, but we're still here for y'all. Like, we're loyal customers and we're going to continue to come.' So that, I mean, that really made our hearts just be like, 'You know, these people care about Gourdough's,'" said Arellano.

Gourdough's is not the the only restaurant to be targeted. Over the past couple of months, APD has seen this happen to other Austin restaurants and people's trailers in general.

Austin police said they also have detectives dedicated to these types of crimes, so should you steal someone's property, you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Ford Sanders on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram