Food Pantry in Lockhart plants garden to help supplement donation supply

The Caldwell County Christian Ministries food pantry planted a garden 1.5 years ago to better support the community they serve.

LOCKHART, Texas — Giving their best is what they do here at the Caldwell County Christian Ministries Food Pantry.

"The food pantry's mission is basically to feed people, that's what we do," said Meredith Jakovich, the executive director for the CCCM.

Every week they give around 220 baskets of food. Every basket is filled with 100 pounds of food.

"We serve the whole county, which includes Luling and Dale and all the other small communities," said Jakovich.

She saw a need three years ago and felt that this program could be improved.

"We've had quite a bit of growth in three years, going from 20 pounds to 100 [per basket]," she said. "That is our core program, and so that is what our clients come from, primarily."

Clients like Mary Ann Carr, who's been coming for more than 10 years.

"It has been a lifesaver. Food stamps don't go that far," said Carr.

Carr said it's the fresh foods she gets from here that she likes the most.

But the amount of fresh produce they get from donations or what they purchase isn't always enough, so that's where Sue Bussa comes in.

"We had chard and all these rows were tomatoes and peppers and okra," Bussa said.

Bussa, with the help of volunteers, planted this garden right next to the food pantry 1.5 years ago. The whole point was to supplement the pantry's stock.

"I looked at that space for over a year from my office and I was like, 'We got to do something over there,'" said Jakovich.

They're keeping more fresh food on hand for those who need it.

"We're contributing to a need, a community need," said Bussa. "Food doesn't come from H-E-B, it comes from the ground."

Which gets food like fresh okra into baskets of people like Carr.

"Fresh food is fantastic, but if you go to the grocery store, you don't know how long it's been there," said Carr. "All I can say is, this place is fantastic."

Because at this food pantry, it's all about giving the best they can.

"Our clients can come twice a month to get their baskets, but they can come every single day to get their produce, they can come every day and get fresh produce," said Jakovich.

