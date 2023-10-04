Austin leaders investing thousands into programs to support healthy communities

The grants were announced as part of Austin's continuing efforts to transform the local food system.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin leaders announced that they're granting thousands of dollars to more than 20 organizations to help support healthy communities.

The City of Austin announced the grants Wednesday morning as part of their plans to transform the local food system.

The Food Justice Mini Grants are part of the Office of Sustainability's program that was launched in 2021, which supports organizations trying to help communities that have been negatively impacted by food-related injustice.

Some of the organizations getting a grant include ATX Free Fridge, which manages community-supported refrigerators that are available 24/7 where neighbors can both donate or take food. They plan to use the grant to support their "Shop for the Fridge" initiative, which leads to organizers restocking the fridge with essential items like protein-rich foods and fresh fruit.

"The goal is to create consistency for folks receiving food from the fridges,” said Stephanie, a core organizer for ATX Free Fridge. “This benefits everyone but will especially help our unhoused neighbors better utilize them as they plan their movements for the day and week."

More Than Welcome is another popular organization to receive a grant, which helps individuals and families get the support they need to settle into a new community. They primarily serve refugees and asylum seekers in an effort to give them grocery store gift cards, provide rides, translate information, and even help them navigate the store.

You can visit the Office of Sustainability's website to view all the grant recipients and to learn more about the program.