Fountain stolen from Fonda San Miguel anonymously returned

The bronze water fountain was stolen from the Austin restaurant seemingly overnight on July 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — The water fountain stolen from Fonda San Miguel in Austin has been returned to its original home.

The bronze art piece was anonymously returned over the weekend of Friday, Aug. 27. It will be reinstalled with “added security measures in place,” according to a press release.

The fountain was stolen overnight on July and suffered minor damage. Owner and founder of Fonda San Miguel Tom Gilliland credited media coverage with the fountain’s recovery.

“It felt like having a dear friend return safely from an unexpected trip without knowing when or if they would ever return,” Gilliland said.

The fountain weighs over 60 pounds and is abut 34 by 14 by 5 inches. The solid bronze fountain was created by famed Mexican artist Sergio Bustamante.

When Bustamante heard about the theft, he created a new, slightly darker fountain for the restaurant. It was also installed with additional security measures.