BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Even with that rain Wednesday night, there are still plenty of places with burn bans in effect. But some people aren't paying attention to them.

This caused two separate fires in Burnet County. One burned more than 70 acres and threatened several homes.

"You're panicked, you don't know if you're gonna lose your home," said Rebecca Benton, who's home was less than a quarter-mile from the fire. "It was a very scary day, I came out the back of the house and looked out and saw the smoke."

But she knows there's that risk when living out in the Hill Country and was prepared.

"We have a little fire plan, so I started hooking the sprinklers up and put them all the way around the house," she said.

She also says she keeps her grass short just to be safe, and also makes sure there are 15 feet around her home with no plants.

"It's not going to take very much for a fire to start and spread," said Russell Sander, the fire chief for Marble Falls.

His department helps on fires all over Burnet County, including the ones Saturday and Sunday.

"Some simple things like pulling your car off into the tall grass can start the grass on fire, so we ask our residents to be cautious. Number one, no burning," said Sander. "The main thing is we don't want to lose any homes, so when there are burn bans we ask that you call, and when it's really hot and dry, call the local sheriff department or the local fire department first before you burn to make sure there is not a burn ban."

He also suggests people sign up for warncentraltexas.org, where they push out alerts to possible emergencies.

"I mean common sense, yes. It's dry, we haven't had rain, but do they know it's an actual burn ban," said Benton.

She's hoping her neighbors keep this in mind, so there is less terror and panic.

