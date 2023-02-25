One dead, two injured in northeast Travis County crash

The crash happened between the 17800 block and the 18255 block of N. FM 973, east of Pflugerville.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Travis County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened between the 17800 block and the 18255 block of N. FM 973, near the intersection with Brita Olson, just before 4 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said a vehicle rescue was underway following the crash. Medics conducted CPR on one of the people involved in the crash.

One adult was pronounced dead on the scene.

STAR Flight airlifted a second person to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, while first responders from Pflugerville transported a third person to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to expect delays in the area.