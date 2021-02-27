x
1 killed in early morning crash in Del Valle

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on FM 812.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Del Valle early Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on FM 812, near the Circuit of the Americas, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said Austin Fire Department personnel on-scene confirmed two patients were trapped in their vehicles, one of them possibly deceased. Trauma alerts were declared on both patients.

Just after 3 a.m., ATCEMS obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for one of the patients. The second patient was transported to St. David's South with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

