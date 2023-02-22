2 children among 4 injured in crash near COTA Wednesday night

One of the children was airlifted to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Four people were injured, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Travis County on Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened at the 15800 block of FM 812, near Circuit of the Americas, around 7:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle had crashed into a house, but ATCEMS said one of the two vehicles was pushed into a fence.

CRP was conducted on one of the children following the crash. STAR Flight airlifted the child to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The other child and the two adults had minor injuries.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should expect major delays and intermittent road closures near the crash.