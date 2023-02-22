x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 children among 4 injured in crash near COTA Wednesday night

One of the children was airlifted to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

More Videos

DEL VALLE, Texas — Four people were injured, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Travis County on Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened at the 15800 block of FM 812, near Circuit of the Americas, around 7:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle had crashed into a house, but ATCEMS said one of the two vehicles was pushed into a fence.

CRP was conducted on one of the children following the crash. STAR Flight airlifted the child to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The other child and the two adults had minor injuries.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should expect major delays and intermittent road closures near the crash.

KVUE on social media:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out