4 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:18 p.m. on FM 812 near Creedmoor Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three to four vehicles were involved.

One person was pinned following the crash.

STAR Flight and two ambulances, as well as fire crews responded to the crash.

One person was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, while two others were taken by ambulance to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. One other person refused treatment, ATCEMS said.

Continued delays and road closures are expected in the area.