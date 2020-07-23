1 dead, 4 injured in West Austin crash

The crash happened at the 5200 block of N. FM 620 around 8:15 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another four are injured after a crash in West Austin on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the 5200 block of N. FM 620 around 8:15 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead on the scene, while four others were injured – two with serious injuries, one with potentially serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

Three people were being taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, while the person with minor injuries was being taken to Baylor Scott & White Lakeway hospital.

At least four ambulances responded to the crash, as well as the Lake Travis Fire Rescue.

#ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @LakeTravisFR responding to a Vehicle Rescue at 5200-blk N Fm 620 Rd (20:15). Initial reports of a collision involving multiple patients, with one person possibly pinned in their vehicle, and one possibly unconscious. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 23, 2020

Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.