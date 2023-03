The incident happened at 12300 N. FM 620 around 9:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Austin on Tuesday night.

ATCEMS medics conducted CPR, but the person, an adult, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Motorists are asked to expect road closures in the area.