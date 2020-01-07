First responders on scene of reported small plane crash north of Round Rock

The crash happened off FM 1431 just north of Round Rock, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Police and sheriff’s deputies are responding after a reported small plane crash north of Round Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened off of the 900 block of FM 1431 just north of Round Rock, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

The department said it was assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety in responding to the incident.

The WCSO said the road is shut down at the southbound Interstate Highway 35 frontage road while the investigation is being conducted.

No other information is available at this time.