Flyover ramp wall damaged during deadly crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT crews had to repair parts of a flyover ramp after a deadly crash on Wednesday morning on the ramp between northbound U.S. 183 and MoPac Expressway.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, police say a pickup truck hit a wall on the ramp and then hit a TxDOT utility truck just before 9 a.m. The pickup driver died in the crash.

The incident caused a brief closure of the northbound lanes, Austin police reported.

"The TxDOT driver was not killed in the crash," a spokesperson told the Statesman. "TxDOT is working with law enforcement as they determine the cause of the crash and the circumstances involved. We extend our condolences to the family who lost a loved one today."

A spokesperson for TxDOT told KVUE crews installed a temporary metal rail there for now.