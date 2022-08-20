Amid wedding boom, some shops struggle with flower shortages

Supply chain issues, labor shortages, and weather conditions have left some flowers scarce. This is all happening in one of the busiest wedding seasons.

AUSTIN, Texas — After a year of postponed and downsized weddings, couples are racing to the altar. Venues and vendors find themselves booked.

"We've increased by at least 30% on weddings," said Lynsey Reece, King Florist manager.

Some are struggling more than others. The flower industry is one that's had to navigate the high demand amid a flower shortage.

"A lot of farms during the pandemic reduced what they were planting," said Abigail Daigle, Stems Floral Design owner. "For reasons of just not a lot of demand in 2020, but also just not having the ability to work. And so now we're kind of seeing the repercussions."

The flower shortage means Daigle can't promise her brides a specific flower, meaning that sometimes they're forced to make substitutions.

"We're always really clear with our clients going into things that that's kind of always how it works with natural products," added Daigle. "I mean, even pre-pandemic, you can't always count on Mother Nature. So that's kind of always been a thing, but it's definitely worse with the pandemic."

Despite this, they manage. Daigle said 2022 is the best year her business has had in 18 years.

"We are having to turn a lot of people away because we're already booked," said Daigle. "We're booking way further out into 2023 and those types of things."

Now, all she can hope is things settle down soon, so her stock builds back up.

