Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent David Freeman dies at 46

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Independent School District announced that Superintendent Dr. David Freeman died early Wednesday morning after battling health issues over the past few months. He was 46.

Dr. Freeman leaves behind his wife, Cassie, and three children -- Callie, Brock and Jenna.

Former FBISD Superintendent Joe Kelley will continue to serve as acting superintendent as the Board of Trustees determines a path forward.

The district said counselors will be available at all campuses for students who need to talk.