Deputies: Florida man calls 911 to get his meth tested

Thomas Colucci, 41, reportedly told law enforcement he wanted deputies to go after his alleged dealer for selling dangerous drugs.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man who claimed to have purchased meth from a guy at a bar decided to call 911 to see if a deputy could "test" it and ensure its authenticity, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Colucci, 41, called around 7 p.m. Thursday and asked if law enforcement could stop by his home, the agency said in a news release.

Colucci reportedly told responding deputies that after meeting the man at the bar and having used a bit of the drug, he figured it was just bath salts because he "knew what it should feel like." Deputies say he handed over two small bags containing a white, crystal-like substance.

Colucci told deputies that his drug should be tested and wanted them to "put the person in trouble" for selling a dangerous substance, the sheriff's office continued in its release. But he reportedly couldn't provide a name or contact info for the alleged dealer.

Deputies ultimately helped Colucci with his request: the material tested positive for methamphetamine.