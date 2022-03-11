Deputies: Florida man calls 911 to get his meth tested

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man who claimed to have purchased meth from a guy at a bar decided to call 911 to see if a deputy could "test" it and ensure its authenticity, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Thomas Colucci, 41, called around 7 p.m. Thursday and asked if law enforcement could stop by his home, the agency said in a news release.
Colucci reportedly told responding deputies that after meeting the man at the bar and having used a bit of the drug, he figured it was just bath salts because he "knew what it should feel like." Deputies say he handed over two small bags containing a white, crystal-like substance.
Colucci told deputies that his drug should be tested and wanted them to "put the person in trouble" for selling a dangerous substance, the sheriff's office continued in its release. But he reportedly couldn't provide a name or contact info for the alleged dealer.
Deputies ultimately helped Colucci with his request: the material tested positive for methamphetamine.
While in the back of a patrol cruiser, Colucci reportedly said he was having chest pains. After a quick trip to the hospital, Colucci was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.