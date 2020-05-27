Florence police seeking to identify bike owner after boy seen climbing into car

Police said the boy was seen getting into a gray car Wednesday morning. The bike was left behind.

FLORENCE, Texas — The Florence Police Department is seeking the public's help after a boy was seen leaving his bike behind to enter a vehicle.

Police said the boy was seen climbing into a gray car, possibly a hatchback, on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

The bike and a helmet were found on the 500 block of Story Ave.

Officials said the only eye witness was unable to give an age, race or description. She said she was looking out her window and saw the boy riding his bike. When the gray car pulled up beside him, her view was obscured by her own car. She said she saw the car drive off, but did not see the boy ride past her Tahoe. She went outside and only saw the bike left behind.

A be-on-the-lookout alert has not yet been sent out yet because police have not received any reports about a missing child. Also, they have not received a report about a stolen bike.

If you have more information, call City Hall at 254-793-2490 ext. 2 or Chief Marsh at 512-818-5052.

No further information is available at this time.