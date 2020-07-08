Residents evacuated as large grass fire threatens homes in Florence

At least one structure has caught fire, and 76 residences have been evacuated.

FLORENCE, Texas — Around 76 residences were evacuated on Thursday evening after a large grass fire burned at least one structure and threatened homes in Florence.

The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. near 4271 CR 233, Williamson County said.

County officials said the fire has grown to approximately 200 acres.

There are no injuries reported.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

WCSO is responding to a large pasture fire at 4271 CR 233 in Florence. Please avoid the area. Units will be blocking roads due to smoke. pic.twitter.com/Y9rqaOZpKW — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) August 6, 2020

Florence Fire Department, Leander Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Cedar Park Fire Department, Jarrell Fire Department, Travis County ESD1, Williamson County EMS, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Emergency Management and several law enforcement agencies are responding.