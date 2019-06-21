GONZALES COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published in April.

After "several recent roadblocks," Float Fest organizers have decided to cancel the music festival.

Organizers said in a statement June 21 that the roadblocks were outside of their control and that they decided to cancel the festival in an effort to "do right by our fans."

This news comes after the festival was forced to leave the San Marcos area, and organizers decided to relocate it in Gonzales, Texas.

"We have been working around the clock to prepare the new festival site in Gonzales, but at this time we don’t feel the grounds are ready to fully showcase everything Float Fest is about," the statement read in part. "With weather, Gonzales saw an extraordinary amount of rain in May and June. Although the site cleared, the rain created delays of construction. We want to provide a first class experience to our fans, therefore we will be finishing out the site so that it is ready for the festival in 2020."

All ticket holders will be refunded completely. The organizers said that Eventbrite will initiate the refund with no action needed on the ticket holder's end. Ticket holders are asked to email info@floatfest.net with questions about the process.

"We truly love our fans," organizers said in a statement. "We appreciate you sticking by us while we work hard to make this right."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

High arsenic levels in bottled water sold at Whole Foods, Target, group warns

Mother claims she was handed her deceased infant daughter at Cleveland daycare

Taylor police chief responds to teen's viral arrest video

1,000 National Guard troops heading to Texas border, governor says