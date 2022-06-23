Here's what is causing flight delays at the Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said travelers should expect delays Thursday afternoon.
The airport tweeted that the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control tower was "undergoing a required sanitization and deep clean." Arrivals and departures were expected to be delayed because of the cleaning.
The airport then said that anyone picking up a passenger from the terminal should monitor the flight status and contact the airlines for updated information. Taking a look at the AUS flight tracker, many flights were either delayed or canceled.
According to an advisory from the FAA, COVID-19 cleaning and reduced staffing were the cause of delays Thursday afternoon. The average delay was 188 minutes with the maximum delay time 289 minutes.
The airport said shortly before 4 p.m. that regular air traffic control operation had not yet resumed and that the FAA is able to accept a limited number of flights at the moment.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: