State Fire Marshal's Office investigating after 5-year-old dies in Fayette County house fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Texas officials are now investigating after a house fire resulted in the death of a 5-year-old in Fayette County on Saturday.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the fire occurred just after midnight on US Highway 77 North near Racetrack Road. The La Grange Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department and Texas DPS also responded.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed. While an unspecified number of occupants escaped, the sheriff's office said the boy was found deceased.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. Officials said initial investigation indicates the fire was accidental.

That was not the only fire reported across the county over the last week.

The Schulenburg Fire Department put out a grass fire on Interstate 10 eastbound at the 677 mile marker on Thursday around noon. Later that night, the La Grange Fire Department also responded to a structure fire on Bending Road near Svoboda Lane. The Ellinger, Fayetteville and Muldoon Fire Departments also assisted.

Also on Saturday, around 2 p.m., another grass fire was reported off of SH 71 eastbound near Kitchen Lane. Along with deputies, the Ellinger Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. About 10 acres, a barn and 25 round bales of hay were destroyed. The cause is believed to be a chainsaw being used to clear brush.

Then, on Sunday, another grass fire was reported on SH 95 near Starry Road. The Flatonia Fire Department extinguished that fire.

A 1,000-acre fire was also reported in Blanco County over the weekend.