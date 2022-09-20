Five people injured following crash in East Austin

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

AUSTIN, Texas — Five people were injured on Tuesday night in a crash involving at least four vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS, along with the Austin Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 near Regency Drive shortly after 8 p.m.

ATCEMS said one adult has been declared trauma alert with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Three others, identified as teenagers, are being taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. They were all being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. A fifth person, an adult, was taken to Seton Medical Center Austin with minor injuries.

Three ambulances, two district commanders and one EMS physician worked on the incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

