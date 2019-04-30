AUSTIN, Texas — Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Springdale Road and Tuscany Way.

A child was initially reported as unconscious, but has regained consciousness, EMS said.

Three adults were taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, and the child was transported to the Dell Children's Medical Center, also with serious injuries. Another person injured in the crash was not taken for treatment.

None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

Three ambulances responded to the scene.