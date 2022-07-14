Five area counties at 'high' risk of COVID-19

The CDC lists Mason Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell in the "high" risk category.

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of five counties in the Central Texas area are now at "high" risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Blanco County was placed in the high-risk category last week and has not come down from it. Also last week, Fayette County was the last county in the KVUE viewing area that was in the "low" risk category. It was since upgraded to "medium."

The CDC COVID-19 Community Levels are updated weekly on Thursday according to virus metrics. Metrics including hospital admissions, hospital beds in use and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area are used to determine the level.

Here is what the CDC recommends at each Community Level:

Low

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

High

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

