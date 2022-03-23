First Travis County jury trial in over two years ends in murder conviction

Paul Ray Adams, 39, was found guilty of murder and tampering with a corpse in the county’s first in-person criminal jury trial since the start of the pandemic.

A murder case has ended with the jury conviction of Paul Ray Adams, 39, almost two years to the day since Adams was first arrested and charged for first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony tampering with a corpse.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza notes this is the first jury trial with a jury conviction since the start of the pandemic.

“Resuming in-person criminal jury trials is crucial to ensure justice is served and bringing peace to the victims,” said Garza.

Jury selection for the case began on Monday, March 14 with testimony beginning two days later.

The jury found Adams guilty of both charges in connection to the death and disappearance of his girlfriend, 57-year-old Robin Hatcher.

“Our office will seek justice for every victim of violent crime, and we hope the family of Mrs. Hatcher has closure with this verdict,” said Garza.

