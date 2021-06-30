First responders to compete in return of annual Battle of the Badges competition

Austin police, fire and EMS will compete against each other from July 1-9 by recruiting people to donate blood to We Are Blood.

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders from the Austin Police Department, Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS will enter the month of July up against each other for some friendly competition. We Are Blood’s annual Battle of the Badges competition starts Thursday.

Each department will compete by getting people to donate blood to We Are Blood. Participants will then cast a vote for their favorite first responders during their appointment, and the department with the most votes wins.

The competition is to raise awareness for Austin’s blood supply and increase blood donations. Battle of the Badges ends on Friday, July 9.

“After COVID-19 suspended last year’s event, we’re thrilled to be back alongside our public safety partners for the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive,” Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker said in a press release. “Although we all love a little friendly competition, the real winner is We Are Blood, as we work to stock their shelves with this life-saving gift; the summer months are traditionally one of the lowest for donations so we’re happy to do whatever we can to ensure those who need blood will have it.”

Blood donations have decreased in Central Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release from We Are Blood. The organization hopes the competition will “kick-start donations this summer.”

Battle of the Badges was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. APD won the battle in 2019.

“Our communities have endured so much this past year,” Interim Chief of ACTEMS Jasper Brown said in the press release. “COVID not only caused disruptions in our day to day lives, it created a nationwide blood supply shortage. The Battle of the Badges blood drive is a great opportunity to help our partners at We Are Blood replenish our local blood supply while enjoying a friendly competition between public safety agencies. We are proud to be part of this invaluable campaign. GO EMS!”

“We are so grateful to be able to participate in the Battle of the Badges blood drive again this year,” Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in the press release. “We look forward to Battle of the Badges for so many reasons, but the most important is the gift it provides to those in need. I encourage anyone that is able, to get out and support this important cause, you could save someone’s life.”

To participate in Battle of the Badges, potential donors must donate at one of We Are Blood’s donor centers or one of 16 designated mobile blood drives. Donors must make an appointment to vote. Participants will also receive a free Battle of the Badges T-shirt.