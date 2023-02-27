First responders help teach people how to save lives in emergency situations

Responders with Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS hosted a "Stop the Bleed" course for residents to learn how to save lives in emergency scenarios.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of first responders volunteered their time to teach the public how to save lives.

Firefighters and medics with the Austin Fire Department (AFD) and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) hosted a "Stop The Bleed" course on Feb. 26 at Laché Movement Co. in Austin. This class allowed first responders to teach the public techniques to help prevent people from bleeding out after they have been shot or wounded.

Officials reported it takes between three to five minutes for someone to bleed out, and seven to 10 minutes before an EMS team can get to you after receiving the 911 call.

"EMS is always going to have the call and be on the way if someone's made that phone call. But, in the meantime, that's ultimately going to be what saves that person's life is that bleeding control before we can even get there," said Courtney Meyer with ATCEMS.

Meyer was one of the first responders who taught the free class. Nearly 30 residents registered for the class, where participants were given a kit filled with the necessary tools needed in emergency situations.

Mark Naidu, an Austin resident, said this is the first time he has taken a class like this and feels better knowing he can help assist if he is ever in a situation that this knowledge is necessary.

"What I'm taking away from it right now is how important it is to know how to assess a room in a traumatic situation and being able to stop the bleeding if somebody has been shot or cut," Naidu said. "In the world we live in today, as sad as it is, it's something that you need to have."

Gabriel Jamison, another Austin resident, was also a first-timer to the class. Jamison explained the importance of having this extra life skill and hopes more people get involved.

"This is knowledge that hopefully we'll never have to use, but it's comforting to at least have it," said Jamison.

Firefighter Kevin Carrillo represents the local 975 Austin Firefighters Association. Carrillo explained the idea to host these classes stemmed from the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting that killed five people and left 25 injured.

"I felt that I wanted to get back to community and to empower people if they had the capacity to learn these things. And and unfortunately, too, there's other people that are experiencing increased violence," said Carrillo.

Carrillo added that he and his colleagues are looking to get more grants to fund the program, and hope to have classes at least once a month.

Volunteers with Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS said their next class is set for April 30th from 4-6 p.m. at Blackbox Creative in South Austin.

For those that want to register for an upcoming class, check AFD's Twitter account for the exact day.

Just like bystander CPR, having the public learn how to @StopTheBleed can mean the difference b/t life and death. So join us and our partner agencies on Sunday, 2/26, from 4-6 p.m. at @lachemovementco for a FREE class! Visit https://t.co/agH9Ic2TfJ to register.



📷 Matt Langbehn pic.twitter.com/v3BBwzO5mI — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) February 24, 2023