First responders on scene of 'major collision' involving dump truck, 3 cars in Lakeway

All lanes at Ranch Road 620 and Lohmans Crossing are closed due to the crash.

LAKEWAY, Texas — First responders were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeway on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lakeway Police Department said a dump truck and three cars were involved in the crash at Ranch Road 620 and Lohmans Crossing.

All lanes in both directions are closed at this time, the department said. EMS was en route and injuries, if any, are unknown at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

3/8/2022 3:47PM: Major collision at RR620 & Lohmans Crossing, all lanes are closed at this time. Please avoid the area if possible and find an alternate route. — Lakeway PD (@LakewayPD) March 8, 2022

