LAKEWAY, Texas — First responders are in recovery mode after reports of a missing swimmer Sunday evening at Rough Hollow Marina near Lake Travis. This as severe weather was expected in the area later in the evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, initial reports before 7:30 p.m. stated that a person may have been in distress in the water. Other unconfirmed reports stated the victim was afloat on the surface.

LIVE BLOG: Entire KVUE viewing area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Rescue swimmers, along with STAR Flight, searched the area for more than 20 minutes, ATCEMS reported.

By 8:20 p.m., ATCEMS said rescue efforts had been deescalated to recovery mode. All rescue swimmers are accounted for and will be clearing the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

