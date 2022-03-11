Central Texas first responders feel the impact of the ambulance shortage

Two years following the start of the pandemic, it is taking responders upwards of two years to receive one ambulance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency medical service agencies across Texas are continuing to face staffing shortages after the initial strain from the pandemic.

In addition to the ambulance chassis shortage, ambulances nationwide are in short supply. According to EMS 1, a nationally known group of emergency professionals, the time it took to receive an ambulance after ordering was 90-120 days before the pandemic.

This is raising concern as first-responders need reliable, maintained ambulances to ensure fast response times. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said that it has resulted in using older ambulances that would have otherwise been retired.

"A typical ambulance lifespan in the Austin-Travis County EMS fleet is approximately eight years," said Captain Darren Noak, ATCEMS spokesperson. "Certainly, with increases in age and mileage, there are expected increases in maintenance."

EMS 1 explained that in a typical year, the North American ambulance industry receives about 6,000 orders. Demand has grown for ambulances since 2020, and orders increased to 8,500 in 2021.

Noak hopes the supply chain issues improve soon, because ATCEMS relies on two ambulances and two sprinter ambulances on a typical day. Currently, ATCEMS has about eight ambulances and only one of them is past its eight year life span.

"A dependable fleet is something that we definitely need to provide the services that our residents expect from us," Noak added.