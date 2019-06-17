LAKEWAY, Texas — First responders are in recovery mode after reports of a missing swimmer Sunday evening at Rough Hollow Marina near Lake Travis.

At 11:45 p.m. Sunday night deputies had to suspend search efforts, but restarted their search for the man on Monday morning.

Deputies said the area where the man was last seen is between 40 to 90 feet deep, with sharp drop-offs and underwater trees in the area.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, initial reports before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday stated that a person may have been in distress in the water. Other unconfirmed reports stated the victim was afloat on the surface.

Rescue swimmers, along with STAR Flight, searched the area for more than 20 minutes, ATCEMS reported.

By 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, ATCEMS said rescue efforts had been deescalated to recovery mode. All rescue swimmers are accounted for and will be clearing the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

