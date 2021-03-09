First flames, then fees: Tahoe evacuees report price-gouging

Evacuees are reporting rideshare costs up eight-times the normal amount and hotels charging $450 per night in Nevada.

STATELINE, Nev. — The threat the Caldor Fire poses to Lake Tahoe residents is exposing differences between laws against price-gouging in Nevada and California.

While California prohibits exorbitant price increases during emergencies, a ban that Nevada lawmakers passed this year doesn't take effect until October.

Evacuees are reporting rideshare companies quoting trips from area ski resorts to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport at eight times the normal rate and hotels on the Nevada side of the resort town hiked room rates to nearly $450 per night.

Reports of price-gouging have emerged routinely in disaster zones during hurricanes and won newfound attention in statehouses during the pandemic.

A reminder for those in disaster areas: price gouging is illegal. Consumers can find more information about price gouging by visiting the California Attorney General's website: https://t.co/NyCOfOGJcK — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) September 3, 2021