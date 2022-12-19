Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve

Many cities in Central Texas, including Austin, don't allow fireworks within or near city limits. You should check out what your city allows before buying.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season.

Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Fireworks sales continue through midnight on Jan. 1.

Retailers said customers can expect a wide selection of products and should have favorable weather conditions to enjoy fireworks for the holiday.

Fireworks industry expert Chester Davis of American Fireworks is expecting more people to celebrate New Year’s with fireworks this year.

“The recent rainfall has been beneficial, and we don’t expect any drought restrictions across Central Texas,” said Davis. “We’ve recently received large shipments of fireworks and our warehouse is the fullest it’s been in years.”

Davis is encouraging people using fireworks to be courteous and pay attention to local laws concerning fireworks.

Residents are not allowed to shoot off fireworks within the city limits in Austin. Most jurisdictions in Williamson County and in Hays County prohibit the use of fireworks within or near city limits. If you are unsure of whether you can shoot off fireworks, you should check with your city or your local fire department before buying or using fireworks.

If your neighbors are shooting them off anyway, you can report them by calling 311. Austin police asks that residents not report fireworks by calling 911.

If you are allowed to shoot off fireworks, check out our guide to safely celebrate.