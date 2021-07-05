Fire caused by fireworks spreads to 3 houses in northeast Austin

Two of the houses were under construction, and one person has been displaced as a result of the damage to the other house.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fireworks caused a fire that damaged three houses in northeast Austin Monday morning, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) said.

Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, the AFD said crews were working a fire in the 6900 block of Bethune Avenue. One house under construction was fully involved and the fire had spread to two other houses and a vehicle.

By 4:30 a.m., the fire was under control. The AFD said one two-story house under construction was a total loss and another two-story house under construction had sustained minor damage. Another occupied house had sustained moderate damage. One person was displaced, but no injuries were reported.

AFD said the cause of the fire was fireworksm and the total damage to all three houses and their contents is estimated at $255,000.

No additional information is available at this time.