Firefly, Cedar Park-based company, to launch first rocket Thursday night

It's the first rocket launch for the Central Texas aerospace company.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in 2020 when KVUE got an exclusive look at the factory.

Cedar Park-based aerospace company, Firefly Aerospace, is launching its first rocket Sept. 2.

The launch of their orbital rocket, Alpha, is set to happen at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. CST. Weather and other factors may delay the launch, according to Austin Inno.

FireFly plans to launch the rocket into the lower Earth orbit.

While this is FireFly's first scheduled launch, it's one of many launches hosted by private companies.

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a rocket carrying astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in April. Later, in July, billionaire Richard Branson soared into space aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket.

Since partnering with Cedar Park six years ago, Firefly has expanded its venture to include rocket systems and lunar landers. In February, the company was awarded a $93.3 million contract by NASA to deliver a suite of 10 science investigators and technology demonstrations to the moon in 2023, KVUE previously reported.

Earlier this year, FireFly tested its Alpha rocket when kerosene leaked, creating a major fireball and prompting a highway closure and evacuations.