BRIGGS, Texas — A fire at the Firefly Aerospace facility near U.S. 183 in Briggs led to road closures and evacuations Wednesday evening, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said.

BCSO said at 6:24 p.m., it was informed of an explosion. The Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department had incident command and, out of an abundance of caution, requested BCSO's assistance to shut down traffic on nearby roads, activate reverse 911 and start evacuations within a one-mile radius of the facility.

This resulted in the closure of U.S. 183 in the area, as well as nearby county roads.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd told KVUE that the incident was a fire that triggered concerns of explosions but was not an explosion. The fire has been put out and Boyd thinks the closed roads may open soon.

There were no reported injuries and reverse 911 calls went to about 55 people, according to Boyd.

Boyd told KVUE that normally if Firefly does a test, they contact the fire department and sheriff's office but that didn't happen tonight. Boyd said he doesn't know if there was a test happening tonight.

According to records obtained by KVUE, after a health and safety complaint, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened an investigation into Firefly in March 2019. OSHA handed down five violations, four of them labeled "serious." Firefly got an initial penalty of $21,216 and a current – or final/adjusted – penalty of $12,730. That was Firefly's only OSHA violation since 2010.

