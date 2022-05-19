Sandstone Mountain fire in Llano County is now 95% contained

Two fires broke out near that area just this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is regarding the previous fires reported this week.

Authorities are now reporting the 351-acre fire at Sandstone Mountain in Llano County is now 95% contained. Crews have been working to put out the fire since early Thursday evening.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the fire which is located along State Highway 71 and County Road 307.

That's near the area where another two fires broke out just days ago on May 17. Officials responded to those fires late May 17 and said they had died down but were still burning. According to the forest service website, those two fires are still burning.

Aside from the Sandstone Mountain fire, crews are responding to a nearby second fire. That one, labeled as the Slab Road fire, has so far burned 57 acres and is 90% contained.

According to the Llano County website, a burn ban has been in effect for the county since late January.

The latest fire comes soon after Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is coordinating its response to ongoing wildfires burning across Central and West Texas.

Update: the #SandstoneMountainFire in Llano County is 351 acres and 95% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 20, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department said the potential for large wildfires exists in the Hill Country and Rolling Plains through Friday, in areas including Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredericksburg, according to a release.

Triple-digit temperatures, combined with extremely dry vegetation and high winds, will increase the risk of fire activity in significant portions of the state through the weekend.

Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 due to a significant increase in fire activity, potential for large fires that are resistant to control and the increased commitment of resources.



Read more: https://t.co/5BKTz3d3Zr pic.twitter.com/3gBnjV94jH — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 19, 2022

Earlier this week, the forest service raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 (PL 5) due to a significant increase in fire activity across the state, potential for large fires that are resistant to control, as well as the increased commitment of state and local resources to fires.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube