AUSTIN — Austin firefighters reported to a fire in a large trash compactor attached to the Burlington Coat Factory at 6715 S IH-35.

Box Alarm 6715 S IH 35 Burlington Coat Factory. Firefighters reporting fire in large trash compactor attached to building. Crews are working on pulling compactor away from building for final extinguishment. The fire has pushed a significant amount of smoke into the store https://t.co/UgMgDyZs4c — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 25, 2018

Crews worked to pull the compactor away from the building to extinguish it. The fire pushed a significant amount of smoke into the store.

Firefighters making initial attack on compactor at Burlington Coat Factory pic.twitter.com/q8HPgWizUo — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 25, 2018

The Austin Fire Department's "Smoke Buster" worked to clear some of that smoke out of the store.

AFD's "Smoke Buster" working to clear a moderate amount of smoke that migrated into the store at Burlington Coat Factory pic.twitter.com/4se7p7jpmW — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 25, 2018

By 7:06 p.m., the fire had been knocked down and firefighters were working on extinguishing it, while other crews worked to clear the smoke from the building.

There were no reported injuries.

