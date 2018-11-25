AUSTIN — Austin firefighters reported to a fire in a large trash compactor attached to the Burlington Coat Factory at 6715 S IH-35.
Crews worked to pull the compactor away from the building to extinguish it. The fire pushed a significant amount of smoke into the store.
The Austin Fire Department's "Smoke Buster" worked to clear some of that smoke out of the store.
By 7:06 p.m., the fire had been knocked down and firefighters were working on extinguishing it, while other crews worked to clear the smoke from the building.
There were no reported injuries.
