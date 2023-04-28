Austin firefighters rack up millions of dollars in overtime due to staffing shortages

The Austin Fire Department is expected to exceed $20 million in overtime expenses.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the face of many staffing shortages, Austin firefighters are having to work long hours to help cover all the vacant positions.

Because the Austin Fire Department (AFD) is designed to provide services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, having 4-person crews per firetruck is presenting issues in staffing.

The lack of staff means firefighters are racking up overtime. This year, the City of Austin asked for an audit because since the 2019 fiscal year (FY), overtime expenses have been on the rise.

Every year since FY 2015, AFD has spent at least $10 million on overtime. In 2017, overtime expenses peaked at about $21 million, and it's expected to exceed $20 million for the 2022 FY.

"It's not just like we are not trying to be good stewards of the taxpayer's dollars, but it's a lot of factors to go along with that," AFD Chief Joel Baker said.

Baker explained that there are a variety of factors that influence the amount they spend on overtime, including staffing, natural disasters and sick personnel.

The audit presented by the Office of the City Auditor sought to determine whether cost decisions are cost-effective for the City.

"AFD's overtime decisions flow with CBA rules and AFD's overtime policy, and they appear cost-effective," said Keith Solis, assistant city auditor.

During the staffing shortage, AFD has been trying to find the workers that are paid the least to cover an overtime shift – but Councilmember Alison Alter (District 10) is asking AFD what it can do better in its use of City funds.

One of the observations in the audit was reducing four-person crews. However, Baker said making teams smaller could put firefighters in harm's way.

"You want me to make sure I have an adequate number of personnel to make sure those firefighters who put themselves in harm's way are safe," Baker said. "Those firefighters, their family are expecting ... their mom, their dad, their brother, their sister, to come home the way they came to work."

Baker added that firefighting is a dangerous and labor-intensive job. If AFD reduces the size of firefighting teams, it could put both Austin residents and the firefighters themselves in danger.

