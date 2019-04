AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is battling a blaze at a northwest Austin home on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called out to 10907 Buckthorn Dr., near Oakview Neighborhood Park, a little before 8 p.m.

Police also reportedly dispatched an Air 1 helicopter for assistance.

The house's attic and garage were both affected.

A total of 10 fire units and 33 firefighters were on the scene. Fire crews will be working through the night.

No one was injured in the blaze.