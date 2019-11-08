AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in West Lake Hills on Sunday morning.

The fire at the 500 block of Buckeye Trail began around 7 a.m.

The Austin Fire Department is assisting crews from the Oak Hill Fire Department.

The fire has gone to second-alarm, requiring extra fire crews.

Firefighters are still working to control the fire in the attic, Austin Fire Department said.

