ROUND ROCK, Texas — Fire crews battling a grass fire in Round Rock on Thursday evening now have it contained.

The fire burned around 20 acres off Interstate Highway 35 between FM 1431 and Westinghouse.

It started as a vehicle fire on the frontage road and spread, according to the City of Round Rock.

The fire is now contained and firefighters are on the scene putting out hot spots.

The Round Rock Fire Department had assistance from the Sam Bass Fire Department, Hutto Fire Rescue, Cedar Park Fire Department, Weir Volunteer Fire Department and Georgetown Texas Fire Department.

There were no injuries from the fire.

